Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain

PANews
2025/06/18 12:06
PANews reported on June 18 that Ondo Finance announced the launch of the "Global Markets Alliance", which will work with Solana Foundation, BitGo, 1inch, Trust Wallet and other institutions to promote the on-chain of real assets (RWA) and develop interoperability, compliance and liquidity standards for tokenized securities. The alliance will cooperate with Ondo's upcoming "Global Markets" platform to provide non-US users with on-chain access to assets such as US stocks, ETFs and funds, and is known as the key infrastructure of "Wall Street 2.0".

