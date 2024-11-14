PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

PANews
2024/11/14 17:22
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10676-2.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.584+0.96%

After Trump won the US election, Bitcoin prices have seen a strong rise, hitting record highs, attracting the attention of investors and analysts. How will Bitcoin develop in the future? Will it continue to rise above $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?

PANews brings together perspectives from entrepreneurs, on-chain data analysts, traders, and crypto companies to provide clear, illustrated predictions.

PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
GAINS$0.02333+3.32%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001181+1.63%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17039+1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:36
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000494-1.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+0.92%
Cardano
ADA$0.5854+1.61%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/08 14:02
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
Solar Studios
SOLAR$0.00175-0.90%
Allo
RWA$0.003794+8.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:17

Trending News

More

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial

Eigen Labs announces reorganization and layoffs to focus on EigenCloud development