Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

2025/06/17 21:27
Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture.

Key Takeaways:

  • Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial.
  • He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture.
  • Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself.

Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune.

According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes, Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million.

Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does

Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets.

That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders.

Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members.

If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders.

That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures.

The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification.

Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign.

Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

