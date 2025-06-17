Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
SphereX
HERE$0.000528--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16047+0.30%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.128426+9.43%

Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new direction for market funds to pursue. However, traders soon realized that the leading tokens with high market value ($goonc, $startup) are mostly narrative-driven projects and lack real product support, which runs counter to the original intention of the Believe platform.

And with the frequent occurrence of some projects being deleted and founders losing contact, the market has questioned the sustainability of the platform ecosystem represented by $Launchcoin. Subsequently, some high-quality projects have gradually stood out with clear product logic and stable operation rhythm as the price of the currency rebounded, not only regaining the trust of the community, but also driving the sentiment of the platform currency $Launchcoin to rebound, making its market value exceed 200 million US dollars again.

Therefore, digging deep into the projects with real growth potential in the Believe ecosystem has become a key path to finding Alpha. This article will focus on five potential projects and analyze and summarize them.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Kled: On-chain intermediary for AI data

Kled is an AI data trading platform that becomes an intermediary between AI developers and data copyright holders by providing video, audio, text and other data. The project was financed with $2 million by K5 Capital, which has invested in Uber and Xai. The founder Avi Patel participated in several startups after dropping out of the University of Illinois in the United States. In 2023, he founded Nitrility (a music copyright platform) and in 2024, he founded Kled.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

In the early days, the price of $Kled once dropped to zero due to problems with contract deployment, causing panic in the market. Later, the clarification from the platform founder Ben and Dev's continued promotion of product updates rekindled the community's hope, and the market value rose to 10m and landed on moonshot.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 9, Kled V2 announced the next large-scale enterprise contract of Kled Pages, reached cooperation with platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Google Classroom, and jointly held a hackathon with Stanford x UC Berkeley, which is expected to bring more To B revenue to the platform and achieve scale effect. This news ignited the community's fomo sentiment, and $Kled hit a record high, becoming the top project on the current Believe platform, with a market value approaching 40 million US dollars.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

$Kled's token mechanism design also has the potential to become an ecological flywheel: through regular repurchase and destruction of transaction taxes, more than 8% of the circulating tokens have been destroyed, achieving deflationary expectations and price support.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Polycule: tg trading bot for Polymarket

Polymarket became popular for successfully predicting the results of the 2024 US presidential election by subverting traditional polls. The popularity and trading volume of the platform also ushered in an explosive growth after the election. However, Polymarket still faces regulatory questions and investigations in the United States, and US users are prohibited from accessing the platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

 Polymarket monthly trading volume, data source: Dune Analytics

Polycule is a Telegram trading robot that can be connected to Polymarket with one click. It can bypass domain name restrictions and implement one-click transactions through chat instructions, solving a key usage pain point faced by Polymarket in the United States, and has obtained an investment of US$560,000 from alliancedao.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform was officially endorsed by Polymarket, which led to the first round of price increases. Polymarket CEO Shayne followed the project's official Twitter account. When a user asked if he could place a bet on Polymarket through tg, Polymarket officially recognized the Polycule platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 6, X officially announced a partnership with Polymarket and became the official prediction market partner of X. X will provide data-driven insights to Polymarket, and Polymarket's prediction results will be fed back to the X platform, combined with real-time interpretation from Grok and related X posts, to achieve an explainable prediction data flow. This cooperation pushed the price of $Pcule to a record high.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform charges a handling fee of 0.01%-0.05% for each transaction, 30% of which is used to repurchase and destroy tokens. The platform is expected to take advantage of this wave of enthusiasm to continue to expand its user base and drive up the price of the currency.

Knet: An AI game development platform backed by a listed company

Knet is an AI-based natural language development platform for game developers. It is a representative project in the AI+Gaming narrative in Web3. Unlike most on-chain AI projects, Knet is backed by A-share listed company Kaiying Network (SZ.002517). The company achieved revenue of more than 5.1 billion yuan in 2024, has a stable cash flow, and rich resources in the industry.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Knet has currently reached a cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, which provides GPU computing resources and cloud servers, and has reached AI model cooperation with ARAI and Swarms invested by Sequoia Capital, which has a natural advantage in technical resources and industry relations. On June 13, Alibaba Cloud's official public interaction with Knet on X further triggered market FOMO, and the coin price hit a staged high. As a project with a complete business chain and strong resource endorsement, Knet is becoming a typical paradigm of "traditional enterprise + AI + chain mechanism".

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Jatevo: A decentralized inference platform for open source LLM models

JATEVO is an AI platform focusing on high-performance large language model (LLM) reasoning. It provides multi-model AI reasoning services such as DeepSeek R1/V3, Llama 4 series, GPU computing resource access and rental services, and aims to build a global AI infrastructure. Currently, the platform has cooperated with LandingCraft.id to provide digital solutions for SMEs and established strategic cooperation with hardware providers. The market value of its token $JVTO soared from 100k to 7m in one week, an increase of 70 times.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Users can use $JVTO to pay for services such as AI model calls and GPU leasing. In addition, the project plans to introduce a mortgage mechanism in the future, where users can obtain fee reductions and governance voting rights by staking tokens, further binding long-term users with token value.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted: Exploring the integration of AI fashion and on-chain transactions

Fitted is an AI smart dressing and trading platform where users can upload pictures of their own clothes, use AI to match their dressing styles, sell second-hand clothes and share their looks with friends, aiming to create an AI wardrobe assistant.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

According to the project owner, Fitted App has been downloaded more than 300,000 times, with more than 1.2 million pieces of clothing uploaded, and the total number of views on social media platforms has exceeded 300 million. The user profile has gradually expanded from female users in the early stage to fashion lovers, especially after the rise of AI tool products, the number of male users has increased significantly.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted has reached cooperation with many companies in the industry. On June 4, it officially announced a cooperation with the old film company Paramount, and will launch a series of joint activities around the 30th anniversary of the release of "Clueless", which is the first time to put forward the concept of "virtual wardrobe" in popular culture. In addition, the platform has reached cooperation with brands such as Nike and The North Face.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Currently, Fitted's platform token $Fitcoin can be used for payment of AI outfit recommendation services and second-hand transaction settlement within the platform. In the future, it will also assume the platform governance function, including theme voting for outfit activities, IP joint direction decision-making, etc. At the same time, the platform has a repurchase deflation mechanism, which uses part of the platform revenue to regularly repurchase and destroy tokens. In addition, Fitted is building an on-chain points system and user level system. Users can accumulate points by uploading clothes, participating in interactions, voting, etc., and exchange them for $FITCOIN or exclusive props within the platform, gradually forming a complete closed loop from "use-incentive-consumption" to achieve the flywheel effect of currency prices.

ICM is ready to go

On June 13, Ben, the founder of the Believe platform, launched a new anti-sniping mechanism, which aims to solve the community's long-standing criticism that projects are sniped as soon as they are launched. This mechanism sets a higher transaction tax in the early stage of launch, hoping to effectively curb the situation where a large number of chips are quickly seized by short-term funds, and encourage participants who are truly willing to hold and support project construction for a long time. Ben said that any project needs continuous polishing and construction, and more updates will be launched in the next few weeks.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The ICM (Internet Capital Market) narrative has always been the core narrative promoted by Solona officials. Since its establishment, the Believe platform has established contact with thousands of entrepreneurs and proved its effectiveness through practice, that is, developers obtain project operating funds by issuing coins, and on-chain users are able to jump out of the PVP model and invest in projects that they are truly willing to build for the long term. This positive cycle is attracting more and more outstanding Web2 entrepreneurs to join the ecosystem, and the Believe platform also contains more alpha opportunities.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
Share
PANews2025/07/08 15:06
“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

Linqto, a once-prominent private investment platform promising everyday investors access to pre-IPO tech giants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and with it, a disturbing revelation: customers may never have truly owned the shares they believed they were buying. Source: Epiq The San Jose-based fintech firm submitted its bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of Texas on Monday, listing both assets and liabilities estimated between $500 million and $1 billion. The company also disclosed that more than 10,000 creditors could be affected. At the heart of the fallout is Linqto’s widely marketed access to private shares in high-profile firms like Ripple and CoreWeave. But the court filing on Tuesday paints a grimmer picture, alleging that “years of mismanagement” have left the company possibly insolvent and that prior executives “knowingly failed to cure extensive and serious securities law violations that began as early as 2020,” according to Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey Stein. Linqto, Inc. Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 🚨 BANKRUPTCY FILING ALERT 🚨 LINQTO, INC. Chapter 11 – SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS Filed: July 7, 2025 Case No. 25-90187 📊 Assets: $500M-$1B | Liabilities: $500M-$1B | Total Creditors: 10,001-25,000 | Industry: Professional,… pic.twitter.com/YAUQTrpZQA — RK | Consultants (@_RKConsultants) July 8, 2025 SEC Investigates Linqto Over Misleading Retail Sales of Ripple ‘Units’ Among Linqto’s most popular offerings were secondary market shares in Ripple Labs. The company claims to hold 4.7 million Ripple shares through its investment vehicle, Linqto Liquidshares, a position that could be worth roughly $450 million at current secondary prices. But questions about actual ownership have sparked alarm. Notably, the Tuesday bankruptcy filing revealed that Linqto structured its offerings through series limited liability companies, a setup that lacked necessary transfer permissions from issuers like Ripple. Furthermore, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X last week to distance the crypto firm from Linqto, clarifying that while Linqto owns the shares, it has never had a business relationship with Ripple. “Apart from Linqto being a shareholder, Ripple has never had a business relationship with Linqto, nor have they participated in our financing rounds,” Garlinghouse wrote. He added that Ripple ceased approving Linqto purchases in late 2024 as concerns mounted. Understandably, there have been many questions from those who believed they were buying Ripple shares from Linqto, and what happens next. To be clear, on Ripple’s end: What we know from our records is Linqto owns 4.7M shares of Ripple, solely purchased on the secondary market… https://t.co/XHstpwwmIL — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 With the confusion steering investors’ curiosity, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an investigation into whether Linqto allowed ineligible investors to purchase securities and whether its former leadership misled customers into thinking they owned actual shares, rather than indirect “representative units” with unclear legal standing. The illusion of ownership is at the center of the controversy. According to an internal investigation initiated by new CEO Dan Siciliano, Linqto’s previous management marketed investments in a way that may have misrepresented what customers were actually buying. “Much of what we discovered about the prior business practices at Linqto is disturbing,” Siciliano reportedly told staff. “These practices aren’t small one-off compliance or common regulatory missteps.” Linqto Collapse Shakes Faith in Retail Access to Private Equity Linqto’s downfall was first hinted at on June 30 when The Wall Street Journal reported the company faced federal probes and a possible bankruptcy. The outlet cited internal memos suggesting that customers never owned the securities they believed they had purchased. Further scrutiny fell on the company’s former leadership. Former CEO William Sarris allegedly tried to offer Ripple shares to Linqto’s 11,000 users at a markup exceeding 60%, violating SEC rules that limit such increases to 10%. Though Sarris resigned, he still sits on the company’s board. Former Chief Revenue Officer Gene Zawrotny had already left the company and later filed a lawsuit alleging serious compliance failures and retaliation. Now, under bankruptcy protection, Linqto is attempting to restructure. It has appointed restructuring expert Jeffrey Stein to lead the turnaround and retained several firms, including Triple P TRS, LLC, and Epiq Corporate Restructuring, for legal and administrative support. The company aims to negotiate with the SEC and other regulators to settle outstanding liabilities and litigations in a way that “treats everyone equitably and fairly,” according to Stein’s statement. 🔍 Refunding profitable investments through Linqto may let the platform retain investor gains, attorney @JohnEDeaton1 warns. #Linqto #Circle https://t.co/5CaGEbo0Sk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 30, 2025 Still, the broader damage is already rippling through the alternative investment sector. Linqto’s promise, democratizing access to the private market, appealed to thousands of retail investors eager to get in early on unicorn startups. But the platform shuttered on March 13, cutting off all revenue streams. Now, many of those investors are grappling with the realization that the shares they thought they owned may have been little more than a promise, one that has vanished into bankruptcy court. As Garlinghouse emphasized, “I have no idea how Linqto managed the participants to whom they sold ‘representative units’ of Ripple shares… I can’t provide any reassurance about Linqto’s business practices or how they will handle it now.” True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC. If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market. Earlier in the week via… https://t.co/IdiR7x3eWZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 He added, however, that the underlying value of Ripple shares has increased and “there should be considerable gains on those shares for ‘Linqto unitholders.’” Whether those unitholders ever see those gains or any restitution at all now depends on what unfolds in bankruptcy court. Linqto’s first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where the scope of the damage and the prospects for recovery may finally begin to take shape.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02199+20.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06428-3.03%
MAY
MAY$0.05947+494.70%
Octavia
VIA$0.0202-2.88%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.006356+0.39%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 04:50
Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

The judge reportedly said she would not be inclined to have attorneys bring up the US Treasury’s 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash after they were withdrawn in March.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0153+0.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001805+1.40%
MAY
MAY$0.05947+494.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 04:56

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review

Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live