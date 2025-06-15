Math meets humanity where web3 needs it most | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 17:37
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003636-7.03%
MATH
MATH$0.09593-3.19%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Every month, another token distribution falls prey to coordinated bot attacks. Within minutes of launch, automated programs claim a significant portion of the supply, leaving genuine users with nothing but frustration. The pattern repeats with alarming regularity: a project announces an airdrop, bots flood the system, and real users find themselves crowded out––from Kaito (systemic flaws enabling bot predation) to Linea (the sheer scale of Sybil farming) to Magic Eden (technical vulnerabilities exploited by bots), and more.

Beyond token grabs, governance systems across web3 also face increasing manipulation. Voting mechanisms designed to serve as vox populi become puppet shows instead, with single entities controlling multiple identities to sway outcomes in their favor. What appears to be community consensus often masks the influence of a concentrated few operating via bot armies.

This problem intensifies as new tokens launch daily, with each facing the same fundamental challenge of reaching real humans rather than automated scripts. Without solving this identity verification challenge, web3 remains vulnerable to exploitation, undermining its foundational promise.

Enter zero-knowledge cryptography, which offers a logical and attainable solution. This technology, evolving from mathematical theory into practical applications, can solve this core contradiction by enabling the verification of humanity without exposing personal information.

The privacy paradox

Web3 advertises the promise of decentralized systems that preserve user privacy while enabling trustless interactions. Yet today, projects face a seemingly impossible choice when verifying users.

On one hand, there are conventional KYC solutions—intrusive identity verification systems that demand personal documentation and create centralized repositories of sensitive data. These systems not only contradict web3’s ethos but also present security vulnerabilities. In an era where deepfakes and AI-generated content can easily circumvent traditional verification methods, KYC has become both philosophically and practically problematic.

On the other hand, there are soft spam prevention mechanisms that preserve privacy but fail to provide meaningful protection against bot attacks. Captchas, email verification, and social media checks can be effortlessly bypassed by determined attackers, leaving projects exposed to Sybil attacks.

What’s revealing is that users themselves recognize this dilemma. While few prioritize privacy for casual social media interactions, sentiment changes dramatically when financial transactions or personal identification come into play. People want privacy for what truly matters—their money and their identity.

A human problem, not a technical one

Crypto’s deepest challenges don’t solely lie in blockchain mechanics, consensus algorithms, or smart contract optimization. They exist at the boundary where digital systems meet human reality. While the industry has made significant strides in reducing gas fees and speeding up transactions, it has struggled to translate real-world trust into the digital realm.

This represents a human problem first and foremost. Without reliable human verification, the web of trust that underpins all social and economic systems can’t translate to digital spaces. We need systems that recognize genuine human participants without requiring them to surrender their privacy.

Too many projects have attempted to solve this by building entirely new trust infrastructures from scratch. They launch new networks, create isolated verification mechanisms, and inevitably fail to generate meaningful network effects. These isolated efforts fragment the ecosystem rather than strengthen it.

How do we verify someone’s humanity without demanding they surrender their personal data?

The zero-knowledge solution

Zero-knowledge proofs—once theoretical mathematical constructs—now offer a practical solution to this paradox. This cryptographic approach allows users to prove specific facts about themselves without revealing any underlying data.

For identity, this means that one can verify they possess a valid government-issued ID without sharing any of the personal information contained within it. They can prove they’re of legal age without revealing their birthdate; confirm they’re from an eligible jurisdiction without disclosing their address; or establish they’re a unique human without exposing their identity.

This technological approach enables truly Sybil-resistant systems while preserving the privacy principles that define web3. A person can only register once, preventing bot farmers from creating thousands of fake accounts while maintaining complete control over their personal information.

This works through mathematical verification of cryptographic signatures already embedded in modern electronic passports and IDs. When a country issues a passport, it digitally signs the document’s data with its private key. Using zero-knowledge circuits, users can prove this signature exists and is valid against the country’s public key without exposing its data. The verification confirms the government vouched for this person without sharing who they are, functioning like a mathematical black box that outputs only “valid” or “invalid” while keeping all personal details sealed inside.

Practical applications are already emerging across the web3 landscape. Airdrops can now implement genuine one-verification-equals-one-claim systems, preventing bot armies from draining token supplies. Projects can verify a user’s age for compliance without collecting birthdate information. Services can confirm a user’s country of origin without storing precise location data. DeFi protocols can restrict specific functions based on regulatory requirements without compromising user privacy.

Building bridges between trust systems

The solution to web3’s identity crisis doesn’t require reinventing trust from scratch. It can be done by building secure bridges between existing trust infrastructures, like government-issued IDs and digital systems.

By extracting the cryptographic signatures from electronic passports and other official documents and then verifying them against issuing authorities’ public keys, we can create a privacy-preserving pathway between established trust systems and emerging digital economies.

This approach leverages existing infrastructure rather than building parallel systems. It recognizes that trust already exists in the world––the challenge is translating it to digital contexts without compromising personal sovereignty.

In sum, zero-knowledge verification dissolves the false tension between privacy and trust that has limited web3. Through mathematical certainty, users prove their uniqueness without revealing themselves. This shift enables bot-free token distributions, sovereign compliance with regulations, and manipulation-resistant governance systems. These technologies create selective disclosure on user terms by tapping into existing trust infrastructures, removing the need for a parallel system. The result brings what web3 always needed most: verified humans interacting with full data sovereignty.

Florent Tavernier
Florent Tavernier

Florent Tavernier is the co-founder of Self Labs, building a scalable trust layer for the internet that puts privacy first. Florent joined Self Labs (founded by Celo core team members in early 2024), following its acquisition of OpenPassport, where he was also a co-founder. Self’s mission is to provide essential infrastructure for verifying human identity while preserving individual privacy, with the capacity to scale for hundreds of millions of users. Driven by his fundamental belief that Sybil-resistance is the main barrier to mainstream crypto adoption, Florent first worked in the DeFi sector, later developing privacy-preserving identity verification infrastructure closely with the Ethereum Foundation. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
Share
PANews2025/07/08 15:06
“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

Linqto, a once-prominent private investment platform promising everyday investors access to pre-IPO tech giants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and with it, a disturbing revelation: customers may never have truly owned the shares they believed they were buying. Source: Epiq The San Jose-based fintech firm submitted its bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of Texas on Monday, listing both assets and liabilities estimated between $500 million and $1 billion. The company also disclosed that more than 10,000 creditors could be affected. At the heart of the fallout is Linqto’s widely marketed access to private shares in high-profile firms like Ripple and CoreWeave. But the court filing on Tuesday paints a grimmer picture, alleging that “years of mismanagement” have left the company possibly insolvent and that prior executives “knowingly failed to cure extensive and serious securities law violations that began as early as 2020,” according to Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey Stein. Linqto, Inc. Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 🚨 BANKRUPTCY FILING ALERT 🚨 LINQTO, INC. Chapter 11 – SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS Filed: July 7, 2025 Case No. 25-90187 📊 Assets: $500M-$1B | Liabilities: $500M-$1B | Total Creditors: 10,001-25,000 | Industry: Professional,… pic.twitter.com/YAUQTrpZQA — RK | Consultants (@_RKConsultants) July 8, 2025 SEC Investigates Linqto Over Misleading Retail Sales of Ripple ‘Units’ Among Linqto’s most popular offerings were secondary market shares in Ripple Labs. The company claims to hold 4.7 million Ripple shares through its investment vehicle, Linqto Liquidshares, a position that could be worth roughly $450 million at current secondary prices. But questions about actual ownership have sparked alarm. Notably, the Tuesday bankruptcy filing revealed that Linqto structured its offerings through series limited liability companies, a setup that lacked necessary transfer permissions from issuers like Ripple. Furthermore, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X last week to distance the crypto firm from Linqto, clarifying that while Linqto owns the shares, it has never had a business relationship with Ripple. “Apart from Linqto being a shareholder, Ripple has never had a business relationship with Linqto, nor have they participated in our financing rounds,” Garlinghouse wrote. He added that Ripple ceased approving Linqto purchases in late 2024 as concerns mounted. Understandably, there have been many questions from those who believed they were buying Ripple shares from Linqto, and what happens next. To be clear, on Ripple’s end: What we know from our records is Linqto owns 4.7M shares of Ripple, solely purchased on the secondary market… https://t.co/XHstpwwmIL — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 With the confusion steering investors’ curiosity, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an investigation into whether Linqto allowed ineligible investors to purchase securities and whether its former leadership misled customers into thinking they owned actual shares, rather than indirect “representative units” with unclear legal standing. The illusion of ownership is at the center of the controversy. According to an internal investigation initiated by new CEO Dan Siciliano, Linqto’s previous management marketed investments in a way that may have misrepresented what customers were actually buying. “Much of what we discovered about the prior business practices at Linqto is disturbing,” Siciliano reportedly told staff. “These practices aren’t small one-off compliance or common regulatory missteps.” Linqto Collapse Shakes Faith in Retail Access to Private Equity Linqto’s downfall was first hinted at on June 30 when The Wall Street Journal reported the company faced federal probes and a possible bankruptcy. The outlet cited internal memos suggesting that customers never owned the securities they believed they had purchased. Further scrutiny fell on the company’s former leadership. Former CEO William Sarris allegedly tried to offer Ripple shares to Linqto’s 11,000 users at a markup exceeding 60%, violating SEC rules that limit such increases to 10%. Though Sarris resigned, he still sits on the company’s board. Former Chief Revenue Officer Gene Zawrotny had already left the company and later filed a lawsuit alleging serious compliance failures and retaliation. Now, under bankruptcy protection, Linqto is attempting to restructure. It has appointed restructuring expert Jeffrey Stein to lead the turnaround and retained several firms, including Triple P TRS, LLC, and Epiq Corporate Restructuring, for legal and administrative support. The company aims to negotiate with the SEC and other regulators to settle outstanding liabilities and litigations in a way that “treats everyone equitably and fairly,” according to Stein’s statement. 🔍 Refunding profitable investments through Linqto may let the platform retain investor gains, attorney @JohnEDeaton1 warns. #Linqto #Circle https://t.co/5CaGEbo0Sk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 30, 2025 Still, the broader damage is already rippling through the alternative investment sector. Linqto’s promise, democratizing access to the private market, appealed to thousands of retail investors eager to get in early on unicorn startups. But the platform shuttered on March 13, cutting off all revenue streams. Now, many of those investors are grappling with the realization that the shares they thought they owned may have been little more than a promise, one that has vanished into bankruptcy court. As Garlinghouse emphasized, “I have no idea how Linqto managed the participants to whom they sold ‘representative units’ of Ripple shares… I can’t provide any reassurance about Linqto’s business practices or how they will handle it now.” True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC. If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market. Earlier in the week via… https://t.co/IdiR7x3eWZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 He added, however, that the underlying value of Ripple shares has increased and “there should be considerable gains on those shares for ‘Linqto unitholders.’” Whether those unitholders ever see those gains or any restitution at all now depends on what unfolds in bankruptcy court. Linqto’s first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where the scope of the damage and the prospects for recovery may finally begin to take shape.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02+9.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06429-3.69%
MAY
MAY$0.0599+499.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.0202-3.80%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.006365+0.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 04:50
Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

The judge reportedly said she would not be inclined to have attorneys bring up the US Treasury’s 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash after they were withdrawn in March.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534+0.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001803+0.16%
MAY
MAY$0.0599+499.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 04:56

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

“You Never Owned the Shares”: Linqto Bankruptcy Exposes Pre-IPO Illusion

Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review