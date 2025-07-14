British listed company Coinsilium increased its holdings of 13.12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to over 100 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest announcement from Coinsilium Group Limited, a British listed company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited completed the latest bitcoin increase operation, purchasing 13.1193 bitcoins at an average purchase price of 91,468.29 pounds (about 123,345.78 U.S. dollars) per bitcoin, with a total amount of 1.2 million pounds. As of the date of the announcement, the total amount of bitcoins held by Forza has reached 101.7520.

Currently, the total value of Forza's Bitcoin holdings is approximately 9.2766 million pounds (approximately 12.5096 million US dollars), and the cumulative average purchase price is 80,898.75 pounds (approximately 109,673.52 US dollars) per coin.

Earlier news, British listed company Coinsilium was approved to issue up to 600 million new shares to increase its holdings of Bitcoin .