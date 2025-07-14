BTC hits a new high, MAG7.ssi returns to 0.9 USDT, and the comprehensive annualized return exceeds 60%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest market data, when Bitcoin hit a record high of over $120,000, the price of the index token MAG7.ssi issued at the beginning of this year returned to 0.9 USDT. At the same time, its annualized return on investment (ROI) outperformed BTC, and the annualized return on pledgers exceeded 60%.

MAG7.ssi is a passive index token issued by the SoSoValue index token issuance protocol on the Base chain, aiming to capture leading opportunities in the crypto market. The token covers the spot synthesis of seven major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It is built on the original ecological chain + institutional-level underlying asset custody, providing investors with a diversified asset allocation plan to effectively diversify investment risks.

Through the monthly rebalancing mechanism, MAG7.ssi can always maintain the optimal portfolio status, ensuring the scientific nature of asset allocation and profit potential. Historical data shows that MAG7.ssi's yield and retracement rate in the past three years are better than Bitcoin, showing a significant profit advantage. In addition, MAG7.ssi also has unlimited liquidity, which is suitable for investors who pursue long-term growth and hope to enjoy the dividends of the development of the crypto market.