Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:15
FUNToken
FUN$0.004854-15.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008602+5.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003766-4.51%
MAY
MAY$0.02891-5.89%

Wintermute may be one of the market makers behind Pump.fun’s PUMP token, with on-chain data showing test transfers ahead of its expected launch on open markets.

Wintermute, one of the most active market makers in the crypto space, appears to be involved in supporting the expected open-makret launch of PUMP token by the Solana (SOL) memecoin launchpad Pump.fun.

According to on-chain investigator @ai_9684tpa, a test transaction of 10 PUMP tokens was sent to a wallet linked to Wintermute, suggesting the firm may be providing liquidity or preparing for larger market-making operations. More token transfers tied to market makers are expected in the coming days.

According to ai_9684tpa’s analysis, the 48-hour period following the public sale will begin at 10 p.m. tonight, marking the likely timeframe for the project’s TGE, which is expected to occur sometime between 10 p.m. tonight and 10 p.m. tomorrow.

PUMP token launch has already drawn widespread attention after its public sale raised $500 million in just 12 minutes on July 12. The sale, hosted on major exchanges, offered 125 billion tokens at a fixed price of $0.004 each. This priced the token at an FDV of $4 billion.

Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun's PUMP token - 1

All purchased tokens remain frozen and are expected to be distributed and unlocked between July 14 and 15, marking the 48- to 72-hour post-sale window.

Despite the record-setting raise, the token launch comes amid waning activity on Pump.fun’s original launchpad. According to DeFiLlama, the platform’s monthly volume has fallen sharply from a high of $11.6 billion in January to just $3.66 billion in June. Launchpad-generated revenue followed a similar trajectory, dropping from $133 million to $34 million over the same period.

Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun's PUMP token - 2

While some in the crypto space have hailed PUMP as a major comeback for ICOs and memecoins, others have drawn comparisons to earlier boom-and-bust cycles, pointing to the delayed token unlock and sudden sellout as signs of manufactured scarcity.

Critics argue that the 48–72 hour freeze on token transfers, combined with limited public access and heavy insider allocations, creates an uneven playing field that favors automated trading firms and early backers. In that light, the launch feels less like grassroots token distribution and more like a tightly controlled liquidity event dressed in memecoin branding.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3599-0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009858-0.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3599-0.46%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$497.9-3.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009858-0.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share
Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin tumbles to $102,000 on Friday amid ‘macro whiplash,’ crypto betting platform Shuffle announces user data breach: Hodler’s Digest US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on China on Friday, sending the price of Bitcoin reeling below $110,000 at the time of writing.Trump said the tariffs were in response to China attempting to place export restrictions on rare earth minerals, which are crucial for creating computer chips. Trump wrote on Truth Social:It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1, 2025, impose large-scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make.Read more
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05321-0.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.83+7.42%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03589+10.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:56
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market