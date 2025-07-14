SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:09
XRP
XRP$2.3584+0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12572+4.67%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+28.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00403-2.42%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Savvy Mining now lets XRP holders mine directly via the cloud, no conversions, hardware, or hassle, unlocking a new way to grow value from XRP beyond payments.

Table of Contents

  • XRP is no longer just a transfer tool
  • SAVVY MINING: Start mining with XRP, earn passive income
  • About SAVVY MINING
  • Conclusion

SAVVY MINING, a UK-based cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of cloud mining contracts supporting XRP, allowing XRP holders to directly participate in mining without converting assets. This move not only expands the application scenarios of XRP beyond cross-border payments, but also brings new value growth channels to users, marking another key step in its ecological layout.

At present, institutional investors are increasingly interested in alternative mining strategies and diversification of blockchain infrastructure. This new XRP-based contract is now available globally on savvymining.com.

XRP is no longer just a transfer tool

“We are seeing more and more XRP holders interested in diversifying their digital assets,” said a company spokesperson. “With this launch, SAVVY MINING aims to provide users with a way to efficiently mine XRP without any physical hardware or complex technology.”

Originally developed by Ripple Labs to enable fast and low-cost transactions, XRP has rapidly grown in the digital payment space. With the increased compatibility of cloud mining, SAVVY MINING meets the evolving needs of digital asset holders seeking to passively participate in blockchain infrastructure.

SAVVY MINING: Start mining with XRP, earn passive income

The platform currently supports mining contracts for multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are conducted through remote green energy data centers distributed in multiple regions, focusing on environmental sustainability and 24/7 uptime.

The platform’s contract income data is transparent, and the flexible cycle meets the needs of multiple types of users. SAVVY MINING offers a variety of periodic contracts, covering the needs of users from novices to advanced users:

⦁ [Free Computing Power Contract] Principal: $15, term 1 day, principal + income: $15.6

⦁ [Primary Experience Contract] Principal: $100, term 2 days, principal + income: $107.32

⦁ [Classic Computing Power Contract] Principal: $500, term 5 days, principal + income: $532.25.

⦁ [Classic Computing Power Contract] Principal: $3,000, term 18 days, principal + income: $3,761.4.

⦁ [Advanced Computing Power Contract] Principal: $13,800, term 40 days, principal + income: $23,184.

⦁【Super Computing Power Contract】: Principal: $100,000, term 45 days, principal + income: $194,500.

This news arrives at a time when the market is intensely debating XRP’s central role in the future cryptocurrency economy. SAVVY MINING said that this new feature is designed to enable XRP holders to participate more actively in the construction and income of blockchain infrastructure, rather than being limited to traditional buying and selling transactions.

The platform is currently promoting a global registered user program, where new users can receive a $15 reward upon registration, which can be used to offset the cost of the first contract. The platform has also launched a multi-currency invitation rebate mechanism to support team contract dividends, further expanding the possibility of passive income.

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK and has completed registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It provides investors with a passive income path without hardware and technical barriers through an advanced blockchain automation system. Simply put, users only need to choose the right mining contract, and the platform will automatically run the computing power and deposit the income into their account every day: stable, efficient, and transparent.

Conclusion

For most cryptocurrency holders, the trading market is too volatile and mining equipment is too complicated. SAVVY MINING allows users to start an “automatic money-making” system in the cloud with their own XRP in a simple way. No need to think or pay attention to market conditions, the income will be automatically credited every day.

Between traditional investments and decentralized finance, such a SAVVY MINING platform provides a new middle option: safer, easier to use, and more sustainable.

For more information about XRP cloud mining options and other supported digital assets, please visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3599-0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009858-0.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3599-0.46%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$497.9-3.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009858-0.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share
Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin tumbles to $102,000 on Friday amid ‘macro whiplash,’ crypto betting platform Shuffle announces user data breach: Hodler’s Digest US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on China on Friday, sending the price of Bitcoin reeling below $110,000 at the time of writing.Trump said the tariffs were in response to China attempting to place export restrictions on rare earth minerals, which are crucial for creating computer chips. Trump wrote on Truth Social:It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1, 2025, impose large-scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make.Read more
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05321-0.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.83+7.42%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03589+10.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:56
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market