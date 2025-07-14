Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party

PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs, including the Wintermute address, indicating that it may be one of the market makers of the PUMP project. More market-making tokens are expected to be transferred today and tomorrow.
In addition, according to its analysis, 10 o'clock tonight will be the time node for 48 hours after the public sale of PUMP, and the project token generation event (TGE) may occur between 10 o'clock tonight and 10 o'clock tomorrow night.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.