Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

By: PANews
2025/07/13 14:44
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008594+1.82%
Major
MAJOR$0.08689+7.61%
Horizen
ZEN$12.865+14.47%

Original article: Mason Nystrom , Investor at Pantera Capital

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

Financing has become difficult today as upstream DPI (return on distributed capital) and LP (limited partner) funding face challenges.

In the broader venture capital space, funds are returning less money to LPs over the same period than before. This in turn has reduced the amount of “dry powder” available for investment by existing and new VCs, making it more difficult for founders to raise funds.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

What does this mean for crypto VCs?

The number of deals slowed down in 2025, but the pace of capital deployment was the same as in 2024. The decrease in the number of deals may be related to the fact that many VC funds are nearing the end of their life cycle and the available "dry powder" is decreasing. However, some large funds still completed large deals, so the pace of capital deployment is consistent with the previous two years.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Over the past two years, M&A activity in the crypto space has continued to improve, which is conducive to liquidity and exit opportunities. Recent large-scale mergers and acquisitions, including NinjaTrader, Privy, Bridge, Deribit, HiddenRoad, etc., have provided more guarantees for industry consolidation and crypto equity venture exits.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Deal count has generally remained stable over the past year, with some larger late-stage deals announced in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. This is primarily due to more deals being concentrated in the Pre-seed, Seed, and Accelerator stages, where capital has been relatively plentiful.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

By financing stage, accelerators and launchpads rank first in terms of the number of transactions. Since 2024, a large number of accelerators and launchpads have emerged in the market, which may reflect the tightening financing environment and founders’ preference for early token issuance to launch projects.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Median size of early-stage financing rounds has rebounded. Pre-seed financing sizes continued to grow year-on-year, indicating that funding for the earliest stages remains sufficient. Median financing sizes for seed, A, and B rounds have approached or rebounded to 2022 levels.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Crypto VC Prediction 1: Tokens will become the primary investment mechanism

The market will shift from a dual structure of "tokens + equity" to a model of "single asset carrying value". One asset, one set of value accumulation logic.

Crypto Venture Capital Prediction 2: Fintech Venture Capital and Crypto Venture Capital Accelerate Integration

Every fintech investor is becoming a crypto investor, and they are paying attention to the next generation of payment networks, new digital banks, and blockchain-based asset tokenization platforms. Crypto VCs are facing competitive pressure, and crypto VCs that have not deployed stablecoins/payments will find it difficult to compete with fintech VCs with rich payment experience.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Crypto Venture Capital Prediction 3: The Rise of Liquid Venture Capital

“Liquidity VC” is about finding quasi-VC opportunities in the tradable token market:

  • Liquidity — Publicly traded assets/tokens have higher liquidity, meaning a faster exit path
  • Availability - Private VC investment has a high threshold, while liquidity VC allows investors to purchase tokens directly without having to "grab projects" or through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions.
  • Position management - the company issues tokens in advance so that small funds can also lay out meaningful positions, and large funds can also invest in high-market-value circulating tokens
  • Funding operations - The best performing crypto VC funds usually allocate reserve assets to mainstream tokens such as BTC and ETH, and obtain excess returns. I personally expect that in the bear market cycle, VC funds will more often call funds in advance and invest in high-quality tokens.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

The crypto space will continue to be at the forefront of venture capital. The integration of public and private capital markets is a trend in venture capital. More and more traditional VC funds are choosing to invest in liquid markets (such as post-IPO holding tools) or secondary equity markets, and the crypto space has long been on this path. Crypto continues to lead in capital market innovation. As more assets are put on the chain, more companies will choose a "chain-first" financing approach.

Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital

Finally, the results of the crypto market tend to be more "power-law distributed" than traditional venture capital - the top crypto assets not only compete to become digital sovereign currencies, but also compete to become the foundation of the new financial economy. Although the return distribution is more extreme, it is precisely because of this that crypto venture capital will still attract a large amount of capital inflows and pursue asymmetric returns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3713+0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009859-0.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3713+0.71%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$497.8-3.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009859-0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share
Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Bitcoin tumbles to $102,000 on Friday amid ‘macro whiplash,’ crypto betting platform Shuffle announces user data breach: Hodler’s Digest US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on China on Friday, sending the price of Bitcoin reeling below $110,000 at the time of writing.Trump said the tariffs were in response to China attempting to place export restrictions on rare earth minerals, which are crucial for creating computer chips. Trump wrote on Truth Social:It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1, 2025, impose large-scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make.Read more
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05321+0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.841+9.69%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03501+8.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:56
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market