El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6236.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/13 12:04

BTC $110,043.81 -1.89% EL $0.003393 -5.67%

According to PANews on July 13, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,236.18, with a total value of US$734 million.