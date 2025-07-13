Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”

Framing fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) as a contagious “disease,” Kiyosaki warned that latecomers chasing price spikes will suffer losses—creating prime opportunities for disciplined investors. His bold purchase reflects long-term conviction that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, despite acknowledging the risk of being “a sucker.”

For Kiyosaki, profit is made when you buy, not when you sell—and he’s betting big that today’s high prices will look cheap in hindsight.

Bitcoin ‘HOGS will rush in’

“I bought my latest BITCOIN at $110k,” Kiyosaki tweeted Friday, July 11. “I am now in position for what Raoul Pal calls ‘the Banana Zone,'” Kiyosaki posted. “In the Banana Zone the HOGS will rush in… driven to insanity by the dreaded FOMO disease.”

Kiyosaki employed his “PIGs get fat. HOGs get slaughtered” investing philosophy to explain his strategy. He plans to wait for speculative investors to enter at higher prices before selling and blaming Bitcoin (BTC) for their losses, creating future buying opportunities.

The author emphasized that “your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” justifying his willingness to purchase Bitcoin at elevated price levels.

His conviction stems from predictions that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin. This makes current prices appear reasonable in retrospect.

Kiyosaki would ‘rather be a sucker than a LOSER’

In July, Kiyosaki acknowledged he “could be wrong and a sucker” when buying another Bitcoin but stated he would “rather be a sucker than a LOSER if Bitcoin does go to $1 million.” He noted his ability to afford $100,000 losses due to previous experience with investment mistakes.

Kiyosaki revealed his Bitcoin investment journey began at $6,000 per coin, which he initially considered expensive. He expressed regret about waiting too long to understand “today’s modern money” before making his first purchase.

He projected that reaching $1 million per Bitcoin would make him regret not buying more at current price levels.

The author encouraged readers to accumulate “even if you can afford only one Satoshi today,” believing they will wish they had bought more within five years.

Wealth management philosophy applied to crypto

Kiyosaki’s approach shows his broader financial education principles about asset accumulation and market timing.

He positions Bitcoin purchases as learning experiences rather than speculative trades. The author’s public disclosure of purchase prices provides transparency about his conviction levels and market timing decisions.

Kiyosaki advised readers to “think for yourself… do not listen to my ramblings” while sharing his investment rationale. He emphasized that his financial position allows him to absorb potential losses that others might find devastating.

