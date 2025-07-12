pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase By: PANews 2025/07/12 22:41

PANews reported on July 12 that pump.fun announced on the X platform that in the next 48-72 hours, all tokens purchased through the official platform or exchange will be transferred to the public sale participants. During the distribution phase, the tokens will be non-tradable and non-transferable. Once the distribution phase is completed, the tokens will become tradable and transferable. In addition, pump.fun published the token contract and reminded users not to trust any other tokens.