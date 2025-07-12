Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

By: PANews
2025/07/12 20:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.824+9.02%
Suilend
SEND$0.3892+7.48%
MAY
MAY$0.02891-7.72%

PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to inform the tariff rates. Most countries are still in intense negotiations with the United States, and the tariff implementation date of August 1 is approaching. Cryptocurrency is another winner this week. Some analysts pointed out that with the continuous influx of institutional investors, Bitcoin continues to set new historical highs. Looking ahead to next week, the United States will release the latest CPI data and retail sales data, which is known as the "horror data", which will affect when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. In addition, investors need to be wary of how Trump will "make trouble". The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 14:45 on Tuesday, Collins, 2025 FOMC voting member and President of the Boston Fed, delivered a speech;

At 21:15 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman delivered a welcome speech at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve;

At 00:45 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Barr delivered a speech at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve;

At 02:45 on Wednesday, Collins, 2025 FOMC voting member and President of the Boston Fed, delivered a speech;

At 07:45 on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Logan will give a speech on the U.S. economy;

At 21:15 on Wednesday, Cleveland Fed President Hammack delivered a speech;

At 02:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book on economic conditions;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the monthly rate of U.S. retail sales in June, the number of initial jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending July 12, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index in July, and the monthly rate of the import price index in June;

At 05:30 on Thursday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams will deliver a speech on the U.S. economy and monetary policy;

At 22:00 on Friday, the initial value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for July will be released.

The risk of the US CPI seems to be tilted to the downside. The slowdown in inflation may allow some market participants to reopen bets on the possibility of a rate cut in July, which in turn may end the recent recovery of the US dollar. The market currently predicts that the data will go higher, with the annual rate rising from 2.4% in May to 2.7%, and the monthly rate rising from 0.1% to 0.3%. If this expectation is true, it will undoubtedly be a major blow to the Fed's rate cut.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003761+10.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009852-2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-3.68%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01062+4.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.853+11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003685-15.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.853+11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market