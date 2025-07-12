A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order By: PANews 2025/07/12 19:02

USDC $0.999 +0.05% PUMP $0.003743 -5.26% ORDER $0.2154 -11.28% OPEN $0.00000001055 -3.65% WALLET $0.02309 -7.23%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens. It is reported that the public sale of PUMP tokens will start in about 3 hours.