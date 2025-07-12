A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective By: PANews 2025/07/12 09:08

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective, which received 7,000 ETH of operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation,

6 hours ago, it continued to sell 1206.6 ETH for 3.61 million USDC. Since it started selling ETH for stablecoins yesterday, it has sold 2416.6 ETH for 7.106 million USDC, with an average selling price of $2,941. Earlier news revealed that a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH, worth approximately $3.61 million.