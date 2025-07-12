A whale spent 4.5 million USDT yesterday to buy 349.02 billion PEPE By: PANews 2025/07/12 09:04

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $4.5 million USDT to purchase 349.02 billion $PEPE yesterday. Currently, this whale holds 508.75 billion $PEPE, worth $6.23 million.