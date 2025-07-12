Former Bitzlato CEO asks Trump for pardon after pleading guilty and serving 18 months in prison

By: PANews
2025/07/12 08:08
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Russian state media TASS, Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian citizen and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, requested a federal pardon from US President Donald Trump after pleading guilty and serving 18 months in prison in 2023. Anatoly Legkodymov was indicted in January 2023, pleaded guilty in December, and was sentenced to serve his sentence in July 2024, after having been detained for about 18 months.

