A pre-mined address containing 2,000 ETH was activated after being dormant for nearly 10 years

PANews
2025/06/14 23:12
Ethereum
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a dormant pre-mining address containing 2,000 ETH (US$5,063,918) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH were worth only US$620 in 2015).

