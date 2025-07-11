In the past day, 3 whales/institutions recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy HYPE. Currently, 390,434 HYPE have been purchased.

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past 24 hours, three whales/institutional users recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy $HYPE, and currently have purchased 390,434 HYPE (worth 17.81 million US dollars).

A whale (likely associated with Anchorage Digital) created 5 new wallets, each of which deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid (a total of 22.5 million USDC), and has currently purchased 139,662 HYPE (worth $6.37 million).

Whale 0x7E4E deposited 8.48 million USDC to Hyperliquid and bought 188,449 HYPE at $45.

Whale 0x34b6 deposited 6.19 million USDC to Hyperliquid and has currently purchased 62,322 HYPE (worth $2.84 million).