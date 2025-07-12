Tether to sunset USDT on Omni and others in tactical network purge

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/12 00:25
Movement
MOVE$0,0787+%4,79
Multichain
MULTI$0,04124-%2,04
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0,0007703-%7,32

Tether just axed USDT support on five blockchains in a calculated move to trim fat from its multi-chain footprint. The stablecoin giant is shedding legacy chains to focus on networks that actually move volume, signaling where stablecoin liquidity is heading.

USDT issuer Tether announced on July 11 it will discontinue support for its stablecoin on five blockchains, including Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, effectively freezing remaining tokens by September 1.

The decision, part of a broader infrastructure review, marks the formal end of support for several networks that once helped Tether (USDT) scale across the crypto ecosystem. The decision follows a strategic review of usage data, with Tether citing dwindling activity on these networks as it shifts focus toward chains with stronger adoption and scalability.

While the removal of these chains may appear procedural, it reflects a deeper realignment of priorities at the world’s largest stablecoin issuer.

A calculated retreat with wider ripple effects

Tether’s decision to sunset USDT support on Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand doesn’t just tidy up its backend. It marks the end of the line for chains that once underpinned major phases of the stablecoin’s early rise. Omni, the original home of USDT, processed over $7 million worth of transactions across testnet applications and attracted more than 400,000 users in its heyday.

EOS, despite its controversies, once boasted monthly user figures north of 30 million, driven in part by integrations with platforms like MetaMask. Even so, sustained usage on these networks has plummeted, prompting Tether to formally pull the plug on redemptions and freeze tokens by September.

“Sunsetting support for these legacy chains allows us to focus on platforms that offer greater scalability, developer activity, and community engagement — all key components for driving the next wave of stablecoin adoption,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said.

The fallout extends beyond infrastructure. Projects built on these chains now face hard choices: migrate liquidity, lobby for alternative stablecoins, or risk isolation. Tether has given users until September 1 to redeem or migrate holdings, but the clock is ticking for ecosystems to prove their relevance.

Meanwhile, Tether continues to double down on Layer 2 networks like Lightning and active ecosystems such as Ethereum and Tron, which already host the vast majority of USDT supply. The company now issues USDT across a dozen networks, including Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, and TON, but has made clear that the days of maintaining low-volume chains are over.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,003761+%10,29
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009852-%2,27
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0,000888-%3,68
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01062+%4,42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,853+%11,35
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0,003685-%15,69
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,853+%11,35
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market