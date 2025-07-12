Nasdaq-listed BTC Digital sets up $1 million ETH reserve By: PANews 2025/07/12 00:03

BTC $110,167.23 -1.59% ETH $3,728.62 -2.56% BLOCK $0.01434 -3.10%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed company BTC Digital announced that it has established a "strategic reserve" of Ethereum native tokens worth US$1 million and plans to expand the scale of this reserve.