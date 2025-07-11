Ethereum Foundation offloads $25.7m ETH to a public company in rare deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 22:09
SuperRare
RARE$0.03523+7.80%
Ethereum
ETH$3,722.8-2.50%

When the Ethereum Foundation offloads ETH, markets flinch. But this time, they handpicked SharpLink as the buyer. Behind the $25.7 million transaction lies a deeper narrative about staking, institutional alignment, and Ethereum’s next phase.

On July 11, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming announced it had closed a direct on-chain purchase of 10,000 Ether (ETH) tokens from the Ethereum Foundation, marking one of the largest peer-to-peer mainnet transfers between a protocol steward and a public company to date.

The $25.7 million acquisition, executed at $2,572.37 per ETH, was finalized on July 10 without any intermediaries or custodial bridges. It’s a move that not only expands SharpLink’s crypto-heavy treasury strategy but also signals a rare, deliberate handoff of assets from the core of Ethereum’s development body to a listed entity aligned with the network’s long-term goals.

The purchase, following another $19.2 million ETH acquisition last week, solidifies SharpLink’s position as the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, trailing only the foundation itself.

A strategic alliance with Ethereum’s future at stake

The Ethereum Foundation’s decision to sell directly to SharpLink, rather than through open markets, speaks volumes. Historically, large ETH transfers from the Foundation have sparked sell-off fears, but this transaction was structured to avoid market disruption.

It also aligns with the Foundation’s revised treasury strategy, which now focuses on strategic liquidity management rather than outright divestment. For SharpLink, locking in a sub-market price for 10,000 ETH provides more than just a discount. The move establishes a direct relationship with Ethereum’s core developers, potentially giving the company early insights into protocol upgrades and DeFi integrations.

According to Joseph Lubin, who chairs SharpLink and also co-founded Ethereum, the transaction reflects more than balance sheet maneuvering.

SharpLink also views this deal as “the start of something bigger.” In Lubin’s words, the company hopes to model how public entities can “advance our ecosystem’s shared goals of decentralization, economic empowerment, and protocol-native finance.”

Internally, the firm has engineered its ETH holdings into a transparent metric: the ETH Concentration score, which tracks tokens per 1,000 diluted shares. That level of visibility is rare in crypto-heavy firms and speaks to SharpLink’s intent to set benchmarks, not chase trends.

At the same time, SharpLink said it’s undertaking a full-scale overhaul of its legacy iGaming business, tapping Ethereum’s smart contract infrastructure to build a more dynamic, trustless betting ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003846+6.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009867-2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-7.78%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.0037-15.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market