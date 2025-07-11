China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512-1.18%
Comedian
BAN$0.05228-23.30%

China lawmakers held a meeting with local government officials to reevaluate its stance on digital assets, more specifically stablecoins and cryptocurrency. The government is being urged to consider yuan-based stablecoins amid the ban on crypto.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Chinese regulators held a meeting with local officials to discuss how they would strategically approach stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. Insiders say that the meeting was held on July 10, organized by the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

In a recent post shared on the agency’s WeChat account, Director of Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, He Qing, said that the government needs to have “greater sensitivity to emerging technologies and enhanced research into digital currencies.”

As of now, China has not officially issued a yuan-pegged stablecoin itself. However, there are private companies that have created yuan-pegged stablecoins, and China is actively working on its own central bank digital currency called the digital yuan.

The move to formalize stablecoins may be a difficult one, considering China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining back in 2021.

The meeting comes at a time when companies and experts are pushing Chinese regulators to issue yuan-pegged stablecoins, following in the footsteps of other Asian regions such as Hong Kong and South Korea.

South Korea’s new president is currently working towards advancing Korean won-pegged stablecoins. Hong Kong has taken it one step further by passing the Stablecoin Ordinance, which will come into effect on August 1.

Meanwhile in the U.S., the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act or GENIUS Act recently received a majority approval vote from the Senate. It is now headed for a House of Representative vote at the end of July.

Much like how Ant Group and JD.com are planning to issue Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins once they are granted licenses from the Hong Kong Special Administration, U.S. companies such as Amazon and Walmart are also seeking to launch their own dollar-backed stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003846+6.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009867-2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-7.78%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.0037-15.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market