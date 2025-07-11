Crypto ATM scams run rampant in Australia, scammers target older victims

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:57

Crypto ATM scams are becoming a major problem in Australia, with the latest case costing victims $2.5 million.

Scammers are increasingly exploiting crypto ATMs to target vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly, in a growing trend that’s raising alarms across Australia. In the latest reported case, 15 victims from Tasmania lost an estimated $2.5 million, local media reported on Friday, June 11.

According to Tasmania Police, many of the victims suffered “lifelong impact” from the losses. The average victim was 65 years old and lost approximately $165,000. In one case, a victim lost $750,000 through the scam.

These scams typically involve fraudsters convincing victims to deposit cash through a crypto ATM under false pretenses. Authorities say scammers employ threats, intimidation, and promises of high financial returns, often creating a false sense of urgency to manipulate their targets.

Crypto ATMs become a tool for scammers

Crypto ATMs are an increasingly favored method for fraudulent transfers. Once a victim sends crypto to a scammer’s wallet address, the transaction is irreversible, unlike standard bank transfers, which may offer recovery mechanisms.

Australian authorities have already noticed this problem and have reacted with tighter regulations. Earlier, on June 3, Australia imposed cash limits for crypto ATMs to curb this type of scam.

Some countries went even further, and on June 9, New Zealand announced a ban on crypto ATMs. In New Zealand’s case, the stated goal was to restrict the ability of criminals to convert ill-gotten cash into crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003846+6.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009867-2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-7.78%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.0037-15.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+9.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market