GMX hacker has returned the second batch of about 3,000 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/11 18:10

PANews reported on July 11 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned the second batch of approximately 3,000 ETH (worth approximately US$9 million) to the GMX Security Committee multi-signature address.