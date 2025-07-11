GMX hacker returns 3,000 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/11 17:41

GMX $10.51 +7.02% MULTI $0.041 -2.28% ETH $3,735.76 -2.65%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the GMX hacker transferred 3,000 ETH back to the security committee multi-signature address mentioned by the GMX team in the message 10 minutes ago. According to previous news , the GMX hacker has returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted into ETH has generated a profit of $3 million.