USD1 Million Incentive Campaign Winners: EGL1, Liberty, Tagger and Lorenzo

By: PANews
2025/07/11 16:51
PANews reported on July 11 that according to BUILDon official news, the USD1 1 million USD incentive event created a total of approximately 299.1 billion USD1 trading volume, accounting for more than 70% of the total USD1 trading volume on BNB Chain. The list of winners includes: EGL1 and Liberty in the emerging meme project category; Tagger and Lorenzo in the existing project category.

It is reported that the event was co-organized by BUILDon, World Liberty Finance, PancakeSwap and Four Meme, and supported by BNB Chain, Aster DEX and Lista DAO.

