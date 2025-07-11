Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement By: PANews 2025/07/11 10:35

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Businesswire, Cantor Equity Partners, an affiliate of Tether asset custodian Cantor Fitzgerald, and Bitcoin finance company Twenty One Capital have submitted a draft S-4 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the relevant merger transaction. The draft registration statement involves the proposed business merger between Cantor Equity Partners and Twenty One Capital. The merger transaction was made public on April 23, 2025. It is expected that after the completion of the business merger, Twenty One will seek to be listed under the stock code "XXI", but the completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Cantor Equity Partners shareholders.