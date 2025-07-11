Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.10) By: PANews 2025/07/11 10:13

FUN $0,004915 -17,51% PUMP $0,003754 -7,92% AI $0,0756 -5,14% MEME $0,001606 +1,45% MEMES $0,00005329 +1,91%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/11 Update:

Pump.fun acquires Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan:

$Kolscan with the same name has a maximum of 20M ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!