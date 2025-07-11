Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm may apply for trial postponement due to witness dispute

PANews reported on July 11 that according to CryptoSlate, court documents on July 10 showed that the lawyers of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm said that if the judge allows a hacker who allegedly used the platform to testify in court, they may request a short postponement of his upcoming criminal trial. Storm's defense team applied to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to exclude the unnamed witness because the prosecutor did not disclose his identity until after the agreed deadline. The witness was accused of being the perpetrator of a hacker attack and used Ethereum mixers to wash funds to hide his whereabouts.

Storm's lawyers believe the testimony could provoke anger among jurors and unfairly influence their views of the defendant. If the court denies the motion to exclude, they reserve the right to request a postponement. Storm's trial is scheduled to begin on July 14, and the judge is expected to rule on the witness motion before the end of this week. Jury selection will be held next Monday under the presidency of Judge Katherine Failla.

