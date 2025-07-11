Crypto fraudster Nicholas Truglia's sentence increased to 12 years for failure to pay restitution

By: PANews
2025/07/11 08:48
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01434-%5,78

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency fraudster Nicholas Truglia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay compensation related to a $20 million scam. In December 2022, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for participating in a SIM card swap scam, illegally obtaining a cryptocurrency wallet containing $20 million in assets, and assisting in transferring funds to Bitcoin. At that time, he had served 12 months and admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A previous hearing revealed that Truglia held more than $53 million in assets and agreed to pay more than $20 million in compensation. However, court documents stated that he did not pay a penny, but instead bought $92,000 in luxury goods. Judge Alvin Hellerstein pointed out that Truglia did not pay compensation and evaded law enforcement, and a re-sentencing was appropriate. On July 9, Truglia's lawyer argued that he had handed over all his valuable assets to fulfill his compensation obligations, and the re-sentencing violated his due process and rights to be free from double jeopardy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,003889+%7,69
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009856-%2,46
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0,00089-%4,19
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01059+%3,62
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,865+%8,95
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0,003669-%16,29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,865+%8,95
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market