Florida Attorney General Investigates Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Promotions

By: PANews
2025/07/11 07:00

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, the Florida Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into Robinhood's cryptocurrency business, accusing the platform of using deceptive means to mislead consumers about costs. The focus of the investigation includes whether its payment for order flow (PFOF) model leads to opaque pricing for crypto transactions. State Attorney General James Uthmeier pointed out in a statement that Robinhood has long claimed to provide the most favorable crypto trading services, but in fact it may mislead consumers. The investigators have issued a subpoena to the company, requiring it to submit marketing materials and internal documents related to the pricing structure by the end of July. Robinhood's general counsel responded that the company's transaction disclosure standards are industry-leading, and all fee information is clearly disclosed in the transaction process.

The investigation will examine whether Robinhood's business model of executing transactions through third-party institutions and charging order flow fees affects the fairness of crypto asset transactions. The SEC issued new regulations last year requiring brokers to strengthen the disclosure of transaction execution information such as order flow payment.

