Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/07/11 07:05

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on July 10 to study the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. He Qing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, pointed out that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 12th Municipal Party Committee, adhere to innovation-driven development, maintain a keen sense of emerging technologies, and strengthen research and exploration of digital currencies. Adhere to the integration of production and numbers, and explore the application of blockchain technology in cross-border trade, supply chain finance, asset digitization and other fields. Persist in hard work and improve the ability of strategic agility and strategic initiative, further promote the deep integration of science and technology, finance, and industry, better play the important role of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security support, and make new and greater contributions to the construction of Shanghai's "five centers".

