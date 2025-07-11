VeChain connects to 40 blockchains with WanChain bridge

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 02:14
CROSS
CROSS$0.13497+0.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2843-2.60%
VeChain
VET$0.01685+7.59%

VeChain’s layer-1 blockchain platform VeChainThor is integrating Wanchain as a cross-chain bridge partner, allowing it to connect to over 40 blockchains as it eyes liquidity expansion.

The integration brings Wanchain’s decentralized interoperability infrastructure to VeChainThor, with VeChain (VET) and other native tokens set to benefit from further adoption across decentralized exchanges, staking platforms, and liquidity pools.

VeChain said in a post on X that it is also eyeing adoption for its tokens across lending protocols and other ecosystems in the rapidly expanding decentralized finance market.

As well as VET, other VeChain assets that could get a boost from the cross-chain integration include VTHO and B3TR, the VeChain team noted.

Wanchain bridge to connect VeChainThor to 40 blockchains

VeChainThor is an enterprise-ready layer-1 smart contracts blockchain that launched its mainnet in 2018 and has seen significant adoption since. The platform is eyeing further growth via the Wanchain cross-chain bridge.

Specifically, integrating Wanchain’s bridge allows VeChainThor to connect to more than 40 blockchains. The interoperability of Ethereum Virtual Machine and non-EVM support includes top chains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP Ledger, and BNB Chain.

The VeChain-Bitcoin bridge will support BTC, while the VeChain-Ethereum bridge will support ETH, USDC, USDT, VET, VTHO, and B3TR.

According to VeChain, this broad support could be a major move for VET, VTHO, and B3TR.

The partnership with Wanchain comes days after the launch of StarGate, an institutional-grade staking platform. It adds to VeChain’s key upgrades and web3 growth initiatives.

Notably, StarGate’s unveiling on July 1, 2025, has helped the total value locked on VeChain increase by more than $100 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003889+7.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009856-2.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.00089-4.19%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+8.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003669-16.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+8.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market