US Treasury Officially Repeals Crypto Broker Reporting Rules By: PANews 2025/07/10 23:47

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Treasury Department officially revoked a regulation on cryptocurrency brokers' reporting on Thursday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress voted to repeal the regulation, which was signed into law by President Trump in April. The regulation originally required decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges to report customer transaction information to the government, but people in the crypto industry believe that decentralized exchanges are mostly automated and it is difficult to meet the reporting requirements.