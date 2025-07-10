Hainan Huatie Hornet strategically invests in digital asset trading platform XMeta By: PANews 2025/07/10 22:51

PANews reported on July 10 that Hainan Huatie announced that its shareholding company Hainan Huatie Hornet Digital Technology Co., Ltd. completed a strategic investment in Nanchang Ex Aimu Technology Co., Ltd. After the transaction is completed, the company will hold a 5% stake in the company. Ex Aimu Technology owns the digital asset trading platform - XMeta and the overseas NFT aggregation ecological platform - XMeta.HK.