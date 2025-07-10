Nansen brings validator muscle to Caldera in modular blockchain shakeup

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.02525-0.11%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11326+1.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00408-6.42%

Nansen built tools to track blockchain activity. Now, it’s helping secure one. By validating Caldera’s Metalayer, the analytics leader is putting its reputation and rewards on the line for a more connected modular future.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 10, Nansen will operate as a validator on Caldera’s Metalayer, an interoperability solution designed to stitch together fragmented blockchains.

The move marks a strategic pivot for the analytics giant, known for dissecting on-chain data rather than participating directly in network security. By validating transactions on Metalayer, Nansen aims to reinforce decentralization while funneling staking rewards back into ecosystem development, including grants for builders and improved data accessibility, the company said.

A new kind of validator is stepping into the stack

Nansen’s shift from observer to operator marks a subtle but significant evolution in the modular blockchain narrative. While analytics firms typically sit on the sidelines, monitoring networks rather than securing them, Nansen is betting that the next phase of blockchain evolution requires deeper integration.

By running a validator node themselves, Nansen isn’t just observing Metalayer’s growth, it’s helping shape it. At the same time, the company plans to pipe those crucial real-time insights straight back to developers. It’s a give-and-take that might just rewrite the rules for how data firms interact with modular networks.”.

The partnership also addresses one of the most persistent pain points in the rollup boom: fragmentation. As teams spin up custom chains to optimize for speed or cost, liquidity and user activity often get siloed across incompatible environments.

Metalayer’s interoperability framework aims to bridge these gaps, and Nansen’s validator role ensures that these connections remain transparent.

For Caldera, the collaboration is a validation of its approach to modular design. CEO Matt Katz emphasized that Nansen’s participation isn’t just about adding another node to the network; it’s about aligning infrastructure with intelligence.

The long-term implications could extend beyond these two players. If Nansen’s model proves successful, other analytics providers may follow suit, turning validators into more than just transaction processors. They could become active participants in the data economy they were built to observe.

Meanwhile, developers working on Caldera-powered rollups gain a rare advantage: a network where infrastructure performance and user behavior are visible in the same dashboard.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003889+7.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009856-2.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.00089-4.19%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+8.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003669-16.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.865+8.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market