Puff, puff, Pavel Durov? Snoop Dogg launches weed-themed NFT drop on Telegram

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:16
NFT
Millions of weed-themed NFTs themed around American rap legend Snoop Dogg sold out on Telegram just 30 minutes after launch.

According to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, the collection generated $12 million in sales and included roughly 1 million NFTs minted on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. 

Durov shared the news on X, calling the launch a resounding success and noting that demand had overwhelmed expectations.

The NFT drop, described as being “inspired by Snoop’s iconic style,” featured a range of digital collectibles, including marijuana-related objects, a digital dog, vintage cars, swag bags, and other themed symbols.

Pavel added that both blockchain minting and secondary market trading for the collection will begin in 21 days on the TON blockchain

As part of the release, Snoop Dogg also debuted a new track titled “Gifts” along with a music video showcasing the entire collection.

Having previously merged his brand with platforms like The Sandbox and Roobet, Snoop continues to use blockchain as a direct-to-fan channel for content and collectibles.

The latest collection is part of Telegram Gifts, a feature that allows animated digital collectibles to be displayed on user profiles or converted into Stars, Telegram’s in-app currency. The items are designed to be both expressive and functional within the social platform’s expanding digital economy.

Telegram Gifts were first introduced in January 2025 through an update by MyTonWallet, a self-custodial wallet built on the TON blockchain.

This marks the second high-profile sellout for Telegram Gifts in recent days. On July 4, limited-edition items themed around American symbols such as Crystal Eagles, Statues of Liberty, and Liberty Torches also sold out in less than a minute. At the time, Durov said that all 15,000 Crystal Eagles, priced around $100 each, were claimed in just 45 seconds.

Although the recent success of Telegram Gifts has led many to speculate that the hype around non-fungible collectibles may be back, market data says otherwise.

NFT sales volumes have declined sharply this year, with data from CryptoSlam showing a 61% drop in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. In the past 30 days alone, overall sales have fallen by 41% to just over $403 million, with a more than 55% drop in transactions.

