Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00858-0.34%
Farcana
FAR$0.000301-2.90%

Ethereum surges past the $2,800 mark on July 10, ahead of the project’s ten-year anniversary. So far, the token has jumped by more than 6.4%.

According to data from crypto.news, the token’s value reached a peak at $2,816 on July 10 at around 7:16 AM UTC. The last time Ethereum (ETH) reached above $2,800 was back in mid-June before it fell into slump and never managed to climb back up until now.

However, the token only peaked briefly before experiencing a slight correction and settling back down to the $2,790 mark. At press time, the token is currently trading hands at $2,791, having jumped by 6.34% in the past 24 hours.

Its market cap also enjoyed a boost fueled by its recent price surge, going up by 6.37%. The second largest cryptocurrency now boasts a market cap of $336.9 billion.

Price chart for Ethereum in the past few hours of trading, July 10, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Not only that, the daily trading volume for ETH also experienced a jump compared to the previous day. According to data from CoinGecko, the daily trading volume for ETH has seen a 86.4% increase to $30.9 billion. This indicates a significant rise in recent market activity.

Through the past week, the token has gone up 7.3%. Meanwhile in the past month, ETH has experienced modest gains of 4.3%.

Ethereum Foundation moves $2.7m to internal wallet, anniversary gift?

According to on-chain data from PeckShieldAlert, the Ethereum Foundation recently transferred a chunk of 1,000 ETH worth approximately $2.7 million by current market prices to an internal address. The transfer occurred at around 6:00 AM UTC on July 10.

At the moment, the internally-linked address holds as much as 14,000 ETH or nearly $40 million in value.

Earlier in June, the Ethereum Foundation announced that it would be implementing a new treasury policy designed to ensure long-term sustainability while supporting the ecosystem’s continued growth.

Although EF has historically relied on holding its own ETH, the new strategy would see the foundation executing more regular ETH sales to maintain a fiat reserve and expanding its staking and DeFi deployments.

On July 30, 2015, Ethereum made its debut in the crypto space by launching its first decentralized blockchain. Officially named Frontier at the time, it became the project’s first live mainnet which included Genesis block mining.

Since that first launch, Ethereum has evolved through many upgrades and innovations, with its latest Pectra upgrade going live recently on May 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003886+7.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009835-2.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-4.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01058+3.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003696-15.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025