European Commission publishes code of conduct for general artificial intelligence

The European Commission said it has released the final version of the General Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct, which aims to help companies better comply with the EU's AI-related legislation. The code of conduct was jointly developed by 13 independent experts based on opinions from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, academia, non-governmental organizations, and feedback from large language model providers. Currently, the European Commission and its 27 member states will review the guidelines and decide whether to approve them. Once approved, AI model providers will have the option to sign the guidelines. EU officials pointed out that companies that sign the guidelines will find it easier to prove to regulators that they comply with the EU's broad AI regulatory requirements.