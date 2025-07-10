Umy launches crypto travel festival, users can win BTC for spending, total prize pool reaches 1 BTC

PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Web3 encrypted travel platform Umy announced that the new user incentive event "Umy Crypto Travel Festival" was officially launched. The total prize pool of the event is as high as 1 BTC. The first phase has now been opened, and the single phase reward is 0.1 BTC. After completing a valid order, users can participate in the lottery by casting a golden egg.

According to reports, this lottery has multiple periods, and uses the on-chain BTC block hash as the lottery mechanism to ensure that the entire process is open and transparent. For every valid order of more than 50 USDT, users can redeem 1 golden egg; orders placed through the App will be calculated at 1.5 times the amount to increase the efficiency of obtaining golden eggs. All golden eggs must be manually cast before the end of each period to qualify for the lottery.

In addition, Umy will also launch interactive draws on official social platforms and cooperative channels to give away extra golden egg rewards. In the future, more rewards will be unlocked to further enrich the gameplay of the event and bring more incentives and benefits to crypto travel users.