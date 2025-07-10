Bitcoin hits new high for the third time in 2025, buoyed by regulatory clarity and treasury demand

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/10 05:32
Mode Network
MODE$0,001161+%33,44
Bitcoin
BTC$110.682,83-%2,00
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
MAY
MAY$0,0289-%8,77
  • Bitcoin traded near $112,000 on Wednesday, marking the third time it has reached a record high in 2025.
  • Bitcoin's growth follows development surrounding digital asset regulations, ranging from the CLARITY bill and GENIUS stablecoin bill.
  • Increased accumulation from BTC ETFs and publicly listed companies adopting a Bitcoin treasury has also reduced its market supply.

Bitcoin (BTC) raced past its previous high of $111,980 on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode at the time of publication. The new record marks the third time the top cryptocurrency has established an all-time high in 2025, following new highs on January 20 and May 22.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Bitcoin's record high comes on back of regulatory clarity and treasury acquisitions

Bitcoin's latest peak follows regulatory progress in the US around cryptocurrencies, with the House's Crypto Week, set for the week of July 14, drawing closer.

Lawmakers will deliberate on the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the crypto market structure CLARITY bill and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill next week. The bills aim to provide clear regulatory environments for the issuance and use of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also contributed to increased demand for the asset, as they're on track to record five consecutive weeks of net inflows totaling $5.69 billion, per SoSoValue data.

The growing trend of publicly listed companies pulling a page from Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy) playbook to launch BTC treasuries has also been another source of buying pressure. The number of public companies with a BTC reserve increased to 143 in 2025, with combined holdings of 858,850 BTC, valued at approximately $95.3 billion at the time of publication, per data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

As a result, the available supply of BTC on exchanges has been plunging. According to CryptoQuant's data, Bitcoin supply on exchanges has fallen to 2.4 million BTC, its lowest level since 2018. This implies that only about 12% of its circulating supply is readily available for trading.

BTC Exchange Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant

The rise in Bitcoin follows a similar surge to new all-time highs in equities, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new highs last week.

Despite President Trump's announcement of new tariff letters on international trading partners on Wednesday, risk assets have held up well, signaling a growing resilience to Trump-induced macroeconomic tensions.

Bitcoin is changing hands at $110,900, up 2% over the past 24 hours, at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,003886+%7,37
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009835-%2,61
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0,000888-%4,61
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01058+%3,52
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,862+%7,18
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0,003696-%15,63
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,862+%7,18
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025