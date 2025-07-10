Trump’s Truth Social teases utility token launch for account rewards

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:33
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.852+7.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00859+1.29%

Trump Media’s Truth Social hints at plans to launch a utility token that will be tied to user social media accounts as a means to accumulate rewards through the modified platform.

In a recent post shared on the Trump-backed social media’s official account, the platform indicated that it plans to launch a utility token “in the near future.” Based on the post, Trump Media is in the beta phase of testing its new Truth+ subscription plan called the Patriot Package.

Users who subscribe to the Patriot Package will be able to accumulate rewards through their social media account that will be tied to the utility token.

“Based on their level of engagement with the platforms, Patriot Package subscribers will accumulate gems on their Truth Social accounts. These will eventually be tied to a utility token on both Truth Social and Truth+,” wrote the platform in its post.

The Patriot Package consists of a TV streaming plan with 12 “premium, non-woke news channels” as well as what it claims to be a wide selection of video-on-demand services. The subscription plan also extends beyond Truth+ and into Truth Social with red-check verified accounts, boosted comments and an exclusive Truth+ account.

At the moment, the social media platform is offering users a free trial of the Patriot Package on its beta test link. In addition, the platform is also asking users for feedback on gem designs for the rewards program. The gems will be linked to the utility token, which has yet to be revealed.

Earlier in April, the Trump Media & Technology Group first brought up the concept of introducing utility tokens in a letter written for shareholders. In the document, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media Devin Nunes revealed that the company was exploring the addition of a utility token and digital wallet for its streaming platform, Truth+.

The token is meant to be used to pay for Truth+ subscription costs and later on, its utility will extend towards a suite of other products and services under the Trump Media umbrella. Aside from Truth Social, the token’s could possibly apply to the company’s financial technology and financial services branch Truth.Fi.

Most recently, the U.S. SEC accepted Trump Media’s application to list and trade shares of its Truth Social Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETF. The S-1 form for the dual-crypto ETF is currently being reviewed almost a month since it was first lodged.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003886+7.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009835-2.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-4.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01058+3.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003696-15.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025