The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally By: PANews 2025/07/10 14:25

MORE $0.02533 -1.13% ETH $3,748.12 -2.43%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, more than ten minutes ago, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 14,000 ETH (worth about $39 million).