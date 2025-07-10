Monad acquires Portal Labs to expand stablecoin payment capabilities

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 13:45
Portal
PORTAL$0.02495+7.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.0789+5.62%
Startup
STARTUP$0.002579-18.17%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+26.98%

Monad Foundation has acquired Portal Labs, the stablecoin wallet infrastructure startup, in a move to strengthen its payments offering ahead of Monad’s upcoming mainnet launch. 

The acquisition was announced in a July 9 press release via Business Wire. Portal, which provides embedded stablecoin payment tools for developers and businesses, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Monad Foundation. The deal gives Monad access to Portal’s payment rails and stablecoin settlement infrastructure, which powers millions of dollars in daily onchain volume.

Raj Parekh, Portal’s chief executive officer and co-founder, will join the Monad Foundation as head of payments and stablecoins. Parekh previously led Visa’s global crypto product strategy and brings experience in both traditional and decentralized finance.

Portal’s remaining co-founders, Parsa Attari, David Scrobonia, and Rami Shahatit, will continue to lead the company independently, while contributing to Monad’s efforts to build a high-speed, enterprise-grade blockchain for stablecoin payments.

Monad is currently operating in testnet and has processed more than 2 billion transactions to date, with throughput reaching 10,000 transactions per second and block finality in under one second. The blockchain is designed to be Ethereum-compatible and uses a combination of parallel execution and custom infrastructure to support large-scale applications. A mainnet launch is expected later this quarter.

The acquisition aligns with Monad’s goal of positioning payments as a core use case. “Payments are a killer use case for blockchains,” said Monad co-founder Keone Hon. “Portal’s production-grade stablecoin rails will provide enterprises and developers with plug-and-play solutions to incorporate stablecoin payments into their platforms and apps,” Hon added.

This move also builds on Monad’s earlier partnerships, including its integration with Chainlink Scale in April 2025, which improved access to low-latency data feeds for decentralized finance builders. With Portal now onboard, Monad intends to compete directly in the fast-evolving stablecoin infrastructure space, targeting both Web2 fintechs and Web3-native platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003886+7.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009835-2.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000888-4.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01058+3.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003696-15.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.862+7.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025