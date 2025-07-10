Musk's xAI officially launches Grok 4 By: PANews 2025/07/10 12:52

XAI $0,02595 -1,89% GROK $0,000796 -7,65% STARTUP $0,002579 -18,17%

PANews reported on July 10 that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup under Musk, announced the official launch of the artificial intelligence model Grok 4.