A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/10 12:21

USDC $0.9989 +0.09% PUMP $0.003756 -7.64% WALLET $0.0231 -12.43%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, another newly created wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today, it was reported that a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position.