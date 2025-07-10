AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has increased its BTC long position, with a current floating profit of about $6 million By: PANews 2025/07/10 09:14

BTC $110 816,2 -2,25%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades has increased its BTC (20 times) long position and currently holds 2,821.36 BTC, worth over US$300 million, with a floating profit of approximately US$6 million.